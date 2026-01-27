Was the track hard to pass on? It seemed one lined.

Hmm, it was a mix. I mean, there was definitely, you could make the move in that 90 before the whoops, like that was an easy spot. If guys were going outside and you were going to make the pass, there was just like, how were you going to defend it? So, that was a good spot for passing. Other than that, we're all hauling the mail and it's fast-paced. So, you have to either wait for a mistake or make something happen.

Sometimes in these races, especially when you feel good on the night, there's a single moment where you wish you could have had that back or made a change. For you, Eli, what was that moment?

Well, if I could have something back, it was the whoop thing with Hunter, having him get back by me and that changed the momentum. He got back into second there and then I was in third, or I don't know if Anderson was still up there at that point. Anyway, then all of a sudden, I was trying to find off the attack from Webb. So, that was a big moment for me and I was like, darn, it's something that you would want back.

Two rounds in, you have two wins. How important is this win at A2 really if you already got two on your go?

I mean, good to finish or get through this with the podium here. So, man, if you told me at the beginning of the series, I would go one, one, three. That's an awesome start. So, I'm proud of the team.

How did this track break down? It looked like a lot more traction, a lot more moisture than it did at Anaheim One with all the wind.

I mean, yeah, it's a tough, tough condition. The rhythm lane and the heat race was pretty rowdy. The long rhythm lane, it was like an East Coast race, to be honest. There was not any hard pack out there. And they actually cleaned it up for the main. It was easier to go down that lane, but the heat race was chaos. The cross-rut thing would still happen.

And the Next kids were after you guys come heat race?

Yeah, I see why there was some carnage. The track was gnarly. The toughest track actually was that heat race without all those ruts.

Can you just talk about that in the last three weeks as being probably the best version of someone getting on a new bike that we've seen?

Well, there's always hope that you're going to get some wins, get some podiums right away with the new team. It's not always the outcome, but we've had that good outcome. So, yeah, but it didn't come just out of thin air. It's plenty of preparation and throwing ourselves in a lot of different conditions and tracks and trying to show up ready. So, yeah, it's been a great start for us.