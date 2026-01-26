Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Anaheim 2 Post-Race Interviews: Deegan, Mosiman, Sexton, Anderson, Tomac, Fahie, and More

January 26, 2026, 11:15am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The third round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan tracked down and caught his teammate Michael Mosiman late in the main event to take the race win, as the 250SX West championship leader makes it two consecutive wins. Ryder DiFrancesco landed his second career podium with a third-place finish. 

After two straight wins for Eli Tomac to start the season, Chase Sexton took the 450SX main event win at A2. It was Sexton's first win with Kawasaki after he started the season with 8-4 finishes at the first two rounds. Hunter Lawrence landed second on the night as Tomac came through in the final spot on the podium. Tomac leaves with the points lead as Lawrence takes over second ahead of Sexton and Ken Roczen (eighth in the A2 main event).

In the 250SX Class, hear from Deegan, Mosiman, and DifFrancesco.

In the 450SX Class, hear from Lawrence, Tomac, Jason Anderson (fourth), and Sexton.

Then, hear from SMX Next - SX winner Kayden Minear (Yamaha), followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki team manager Dan Fahie on Sexton's win.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:37.479 1:02.367 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:45.979 8.500 1:02.536 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:51.566 5.588 1:03.303 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:17.305 1:00.307 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:20.675 3.370 1:01.059 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:29.032 8.358 1:00.874 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:35.509 6.477 1:01.183 Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:36.070 0.562 1:01.245 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted