Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 3 (of 17) - Anaheim 2 SX - Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:37.479
|1:02.367
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|16:45.979
|8.500
|1:02.536
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:51.566
|5.588
|1:03.303
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:53.121
|1.556
|1:03.568
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Vohland
|17:06.365
|13.244
|1:03.658
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Max Anstie
|17:10.619
|4.255
|1:03.109
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|
Hunter Yoder
|17:14.584
|3.965
|1:04.215
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Carson Mumford
|17:26.523
|11.940
|1:04.492
|Simi Valley, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Parker Ross
|17:30.691
|4.168
|1:04.841
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Joshua Varize
|17:32.194
|1.502
|1:05.757
|Perris, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main EventJanuary 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:17.305
|1:00.307
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:20.675
|3.370
|1:01.059
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Eli Tomac
|21:29.032
|8.358
|1:00.874
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:35.509
|6.477
|1:01.183
|Edgewood, NM
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|21:36.070
|0.562
|1:01.245
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|21:39.345
|3.275
|1:01.611
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Jorge Prado
|21:42.385
|3.040
|1:01.827
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|Ken Roczen
|21:46.252
|3.868
|1:01.481
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|21:47.300
|1.048
|1:01.577
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|10
|Justin Cooper
|21:49.412
|2.113
|1:02.112
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|68
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|59
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|58
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|55
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|46
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|40
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|38
|8
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|36
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|34
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|33
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|70
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|62
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|57
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|46
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|46
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|44
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|42
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|41
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|37
Other Championship Standings
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 3 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles