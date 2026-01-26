On Friday before the Anaheim 2 SX, Kris Keefer caught up with Jason Anderson's mechanic Josh "Jelly" Ellingson to go over the Monster Energy AMA Supercross #21 machine. Learn how Anderson likes to setup his race bike.

Rider: Jason Anderson

Mechanic: Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Bike: 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450

Team: Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

