450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Sat Jan 31
Sat Feb 7
Video: Inside Jason Anderson's 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450 Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Josh Ellingson

January 26, 2026, 3:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

On Friday before the Anaheim 2 SX, Kris Keefer caught up with Jason Anderson's mechanic Josh "Jelly" Ellingson to go over the Monster Energy AMA Supercross #21 machine. Learn how Anderson likes to setup his race bike.

Rider: Jason Anderson
Mechanic: Josh "Jelly" Ellingson
Bike: 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450
Team: Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

