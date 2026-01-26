Early on, good little battle with Hunter [Lawrence].

Yeah, it was good, and Jason [Anderson]. I’m a little bummed at myself that I didn’t even look at the outside in the sand, I went inside on the hot lap and I am like, “No way they fixed the outside berm” and I go inside and Hunter just rides around the outside of me. And I'm like, “That was stupid.”

In the 250 main everyone went inside, in the 450 main everyone went outside because they fixed it.

Yeah, they fixed it and the sand is so weird because you can’t predict what it is going to do. Like a sand race outdoors you can kind of predict what it is going to do, but in supercross it's one little turn and it just changes so much because everyone is just hammering the gas. You don’t have that great of traction because it's supercross suspension. Yeah, I fell there during the heat race, that was stupid.

When you’re dealing with a guy like Anderson, like even Hunter admitted, “I don’t know how to pass that guy.” He will strike back right away, do you think about that?

I mean I just give him his room. Unless I have the pass made, I give him his space. Like, I am not going to close the inside when he has the wheel. Even off the start I could have forced it to the inside, but I'm not. One; it's the first lap of the race, he could take me down. I think in 2022 him and I got into it big time, just like in practice he was kinda messing [with me]. I have seen being on the bad side of him and I’ve also seen he’s older now and I am older and I think that stuff is gone. So, I just try to race him clean, hard. It's nice when I feel like I can get passed him in a rhythm section, so I don’t feel like I need to make a stupid pass. I knew he was going to pass me back in the whoops.

Because you went inside.

Well I jumped em, but he’s so good in the whoops, he can make that up. I feel like I have a decent relationship with most people on the track.....well, I mean, I don’t think Cooper’s [Webb] very happy with me.