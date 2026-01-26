Ken Roczen's flying start to 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross hit a snag on Saturday when a bad start and early crash left him just about last early in the 450 main at Anaheim 2. If you watch the start of the main event, you'll see Roczen gets a bad jump off the line and is then immediately cut off by Chase Sexton, sending Roczen to the back of the pack entering turn one. Then he fell. He fought back to eighth to salvage points, but following back-to-back podiums to start the year, Roczen is now fourth in the closely-grouped series' standings, just one point behind Chase Sexton for third.

“Anaheim 2 was not quite the night that we wanted. My starts just weren't there, and I made a big mistake on lap two and went down,” said Roczen in a Suzuki statement. “We charged from 21st to eighth and left it all out on the track. That was as far up as I could [reach]. Luckily, I didn't lose too many points, so on that side of things it's all good. I'm pumped on the effort we all put in, and sometimes that's just the way it goes. So, we're going to try again in Houston.”

Houston will mark the first Triple Crown event of the season, and Roczen, on the Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Ecstar Suzuki, has done well in that format before.