MXGP Officially Approved Teams List Released for 2026 Season

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP Officially Approved Teams List Released for Landmark 2026 Season!

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – The 2026 MXGP season is looking to be one of the most exciting series in recent memory as the OAT list contains a massive stack of talent set to compete for the FIM Motocross World Championship title, with 15 GP winners entered for the MXGP class alone, with nearly 17 full seasons’ worth of Grand Prix wins between them!

Headlining the formidable field in MXGP are eight World Champions with a combined 18 titles to their name! Reigning MXGP Champion Romain Febvre returns to run his hard-earned #1 plate for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, and the 2025 MXGP runner-up Lucas Coenen is also back for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, keen to become the ninth title winner in the 2026 line-up!

However, the big news at the start of January centred around the movements of the two massive five-time World Champion sharks in the water, Jeffrey Herlings signing with Honda HRC, and Tim Gajser moving to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP. Both men have changed teams for the first time in their Grand Prix careers, and with a mammoth 164 GP wins between them, they are working hard to get to know their new steeds in preparation for the first gate drop in Argentina!

Besides Febvre, 2026 sees the return of his fellow Frenchman and two-time MX2 World Champion, Tom Vialle, who lines up alongside Herlings and the retained Ruben Fernandez at Honda HRC, in what will be his debut in the MXGP class. Maxime Renaux will be the other French former World Champion in the mix, and he stays with the Monster Energy Yamaha team with whom he won his 2021 MX2 title.

Former MX2 Champions Kay de Wolf, Andrea Adamo, and Pauls Jonass complete that amazing eight, and they return with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP. De Wolf and Adamo will be making their MXGP debuts with the benefit of many months of practice since the end of last year’s MX2 Championship, in which they both scored multiple GP wins and came home second and third in the series.