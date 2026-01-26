Honda: “Unlikely Chance Hymas Will Participate in Next Three Races” After Dislocated Shoulder at Anaheim 2 SX
Honda HRC Progressive has provided an update on Chance Hymas. Hymas was involved in a small pileup off the start of the 250SX West Division main event at the Anaheim 2 Supercross on Saturday night. Hymas, Carson Mumford, Avery Long, and Dilan Schwartz all were collected in the pileup. Hymas got up and was favoring his left arm. He got on his bike but rode immediately off the track, ending his race. Report from the track was a dislocated left shoulder for Hymas.
Levi Kitchen and Justin Rodbell had a separate collision in the exit of the first turn, but it sounds like Kitchen is okay and will be racing the Houston SX this Saturday.
Both Hymas and Kitchen had their left arms off the handlebars as they rode off through the tunnel following separate incidents. Watch the chaotic start to the main event below.
The team’s post-race release this afternoon confirmed a dislocated shoulder for Hymas and said, "it seems unlikely that Chance will be able to participate in the next three races.”
Honda's release said the following:
“After his 250SX West main-event crash, Hymas headed straight to the Alpinestars Medical Unit, where his dislocated shoulder was put back in place. Hymas underwent an MRI in Southern California on Sunday, and although results had not been confirmed at the time of publication, it seems unlikely that Chance will be able to participate in the next three races.”
There was no quote from Hymas including, but team manager Lars Lindstrom said:
“It was a bittersweet night for the team, after a great start to the season. It’s always extra frustrating when the riders are injured by something that wasn’t within their control, but that’s how it goes in racing sometimes. We are hoping that Chance’s shoulder injury is non-surgical, and that he’ll be able to get back to racing ASAP. Hunter has been absolutely lights-out, surpassing everyone’s expectations, and we couldn’t be prouder and happier for him. Our main goal is to make sure that we’re able to help him get the most out of the bike and himself to get that first supercross win, and to get the best result possible, every single weekend.”
Hymas sits seventh in the standings through three rounds, with finishes of 2-6-22.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|68
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|59
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|58
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|55
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|46
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|40
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|38
|8
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|36
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|34
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|33