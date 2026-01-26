Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule
Anaheim 2 SX Review Podcast: Sexton's First Kawasaki Win, Deegan’s Win, Hunter Lawrence's Riding, and More

Anaheim 2 SX Review Podcast: Sexton's First Kawasaki Win, Deegan’s Win, Hunter Lawrence's Riding, and More

January 26, 2026, 1:30pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

In just their third race together, Chase Sexton and Kawasaki got a win! We cover that and much more in this Anaheim 2 Supercross race review podcast with Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and me. We also talk about Haiden Deegan’s win, Michael Mosiman’s great riding, Hunter Lawrence’s last two weekends, and more.

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

