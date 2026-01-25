Watch: Anaheim 2 SX Video Highlights
January 25, 2026, 1:50am
Round three of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place yesterday. Check out the video highlights from the Anaheim 2 SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Chase Sexton (Kawasaki) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:37.479
|1:02.367
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|16:45.979
|8.500
|1:02.536
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:51.566
|5.588
|1:03.303
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:53.121
|1.556
|1:03.568
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Vohland
|17:06.365
|13.244
|1:03.658
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main EventJanuary 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:17.305
|1:00.307
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:20.675
|3.370
|1:01.059
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Eli Tomac
|21:29.032
|8.358
|1:00.874
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:35.509
|6.477
|1:01.183
|Edgewood, NM
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|21:36.070
|0.562
|1:01.245
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F