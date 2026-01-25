Results Archive
Sexton Earns First Kawasaki Win, Deegan Goes Makes it Two in a Row at Anaheim 2 SX

January 25, 2026, 9:55am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Chase Sexton Captures Maiden Kawasaki Victory Following Impressive Performance in Anaheim
Haiden Deegan Claims Back-to-Back Western Divisional 250SMX Wins

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship hosted its third consecutive sold out crowd to open the 2026 campaign as the world’s best returned to the hallowed grounds of Angel Stadium for Round 3 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. After a high-profile move to Monster Energy Kawasaki during the offseason, Chase Sexton captured his first win for the decorated manufacturer following another captivating Main Event.

The battle for the 450SMX Class victory began with the Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance of Jason Anderson leading the field for the holeshot, with Sexton alongside. Anderson soon asserted his hold of the lead as Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence, Sexton, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac, the winner of the opening two races and championship points leader, settled in behind the Suzuki rider. Sexton then found a groove and reclaimed second from Lawrence before tracking down Anderson.

A brief battle for the lead saw Sexton and Anderson trade passes before the Kawasaki rider got the upper hand and opened a multi-second lead over the field a little before the halfway point of the race. Behind them, Tomac passed Lawrence for third and set his sights on Anderson. The Suzuki rider fended off Tomac, which allowed Lawrence to retake third. Not long after, both Lawrence and Tomac made their way around Anderson, as the latter pushed Anderson off track. The top three remained unchanged the rest of the way as Sexton took his 17th career victory and first podium of the season by a margin of 3.3 seconds. It was the first win for Kawasaki since the 2022 season.

Chase Sexton gives Kawasaki their first 450SX win since May 7, 2022.
Chase Sexton gives Kawasaki their first 450SX win since May 7, 2022. Align Media

Tomac is now the lone rider to finish on the podium in each race thus far, with two wins and a third. He has an eight-point lead over Lawrence in the 450SMX Class standings, as Lawrence moved up to second on the heels of back-to-back runner-up finishes. Sexton moved into third, 13 points behind Tomac, while Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen dropped to fourth (-14) after he missed the podium for the first time in a valiant eighth-place finish that saw him fight back from 21st on the opening lap.

Chase Sexton – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“It’s been a long few months, going back to the [crash at the] Vegas SMX finale. That was not good for me. It’s hard to get back here [atop the podium], honestly. It’s been a journey. Even after the Heat Race tonight I was wondering what I was doing wrong and knew I needed to just go out there and do my laps. I strapped up for the Main Event and just rode solid and more within myself. I can’t say enough about the team and everything they’ve done to get us to this point. It’s good to put Kawi back on top.”

Hunter Lawrence – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“I just need a little more consistency throughout the day. Every time I went on the track I made a change to the bike, so every time I was learning the track again and trying to adapt to the bike. However, we are learning a lot and hopefully we can carry that through the rest of the series. I need to be better from the start through the beginning of the race. You could see I was a bit slow to get going, but I picked it up towards the end.”

Eli Tomac – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“The big picture [championship] is great. That race was a whole lot of everything. A lot of offense, a lot of defense. I tried some moves and got passed, and vice versa. I’m happy to defend that podium spot, it was important for me, but that was a very intense race. Overall, I’m happy with the finish and looking forward to next weekend.”

Align Media
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:17.305 1:00.307 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:20.675 3.370 1:01.059 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:29.032 8.358 1:00.874 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:35.509 6.477 1:01.183 Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:36.070 0.562 1:01.245 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 70
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 62
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 57
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 56
5Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 46
Full Standings

The Western Divisional 250SMX Class once again saw the battle for the win come down to a pair of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates in Michael Mosiman and Haiden Deegan. Mosiman led the field through the first turn for the holeshot, ahead of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo, ClubMX Yamaha’s Max Vohland, and Deegan. As Mosiman secured control of the race early on, Deegan charged up to second. From there, the duo pulled away from the field and paced one another for most of the 15 Minute + 1 Lap race. With three-and-a-half minutes to go Deegan closed in on Mosiman and made quick work of a pass for the lead. With the clear track, Deegan quickly moved more than five seconds clear of the field and easily claimed back-to-back wins to officially take hold of the early title fight.

Deegan took his ninth career win 8.5 seconds ahead of Mosiman, who now has third and second place finishes the past two races. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco came out on top of a tight battle with McAdoo for DiFrancesco’s second career podium result, his first coming at the Anaheim opener just two weeks ago.

Deegan has a nine-point lead over Mosiman in the Western Divisional standings. Their Star Yamaha teammate Max Anstie dropped from second to third, 10 points out of the lead, after his worst result of the season thus far in sixth.

Haiden Deegan is the first 250SX West rider to get two wins on the season!
Haiden Deegan is the first 250SX West rider to get two wins on the season! Align Media

Haiden Deegan – 1st Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class

“That was amazing. Good ride. Solid ride. I need to give it up to [Mosiman], when people put in that extra work a lot of the time it goes unnoticed. He’s the only guy I see out there putting in the extra effort. I gotta give him credit and that’s what makes him such a tough competitor.”

Michael Mosiman – 2nd Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class

“It feels great [to be on the podium]. Every time I go to the gate I look up at the stands, see all the fans, and make sure I appreciate the moment. We put in so much work just to be able to perform and when that happens it’s just an amazing feeling. I’m stoked on the race and stoked on my start. Whenever you can get a holeshot that makes a world of difference.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – 3rd Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class

“I knew if I could keep [McAdoo] close that I could get him. It didn't happen [initially] but I figured I could wear him down and get it done at the end. I guess Anaheim is my place. It’s close to home.”

Align Media
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:37.479 1:02.367 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:45.979 8.500 1:02.536 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:51.566 5.588 1:03.303 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:53.121 1.556 1:03.568 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:06.365 13.244 1:03.658 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 68
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 59
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 58
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 55
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 46
Full Standings

Accompanying the action of the 450SMX and 250SMX classes was the first race of SMX Next – Supercross, featuring the most talented and high-profile A and B class prospects in amateur motocross. The race featured a hand-selected field of 22 racers and was dominated by young Australian Kayden Minear, who went wire-to-wire in his first-ever Supercross race. The 18-year-old was never challenged throughout the 8 Minute + 1 Lap race and spearheaded an impressive sweep of the podium by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Minear took the checkered flag 1.7 seconds ahead of 16-year-old Caden Dudney, who was followed by 18-year-old Landen Gordon. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Vincent Wey, the 16-year-old son of former SMX star Nick Wey, was in podium contention throughout the race, but ultimately settled for fourth.

  • Kayden Minear takes the SMX Next main event win. First the fist pump...
    Kayden Minear takes the SMX Next main event win. First the fist pump... Align Media
  • ...then the heel clicker for Minear!
    ...then the heel clicker for Minear! Align Media
  • It was a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep in SMX Next!
    It was a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep in SMX Next! Align Media
  • Minear, Caden Dudney, and Landen Gordon
    Minear, Caden Dudney, and Landen Gordon Align Media
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - SMX Next Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 9:23.446 1:04.496 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
2 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney 9:25.187 1.742 1:04.178 Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:31.747 6.559 1:05.038 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey 9:33.248 1.502 1:04.721 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 9:39.247 5.999 1:06.069 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results


New stories have been posted