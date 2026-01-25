Levi Kitchen Anaheim 2 DNF Update: “My arm got hit…didn’t feel great after that, so I pulled off”

The start to 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross has not been good to Levi Kitchen. The Washington native was expected to be a title favorite in the pre-season, but the results have been brutal to start the season. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has three first-turn crashes in as many main events to start the season. He charged from last to sixth in the Anaheim 1 SX main event and then second-to-last to fourth in San Diego. But at the Anaheim 2 SX, his night ended before he even did half a lap in the main event.

Kitchen had already had a hard slam in his heat race when he same up short off the triple after the finish line. Then, after his crash in the main event, he got up and was seen getting back onto his bike but then NBC play-by-play announcer (and Racer X editorial director) Jason Weigandt said both Kitchen and Chance Hymas (involved in a separate crash with other riders in the first turn) were riding off up through the tunnel.

Both Kitchen and Hymas had their left arms off the handlebars. Watch the chaotic start to the main event below.