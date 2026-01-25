Plessinger later spoke to NBC trackside reporter Jason Thomas on the broadcast and confirmed he was not injured in the crash. He told Thomas his handlebars were pointed one way, and his front wheel was pointed the other, saying it with his typical laugh. He said he was not sure what caused the crash but that he would be lining up for the main event.

In the main event, he was battling inside the top ten, running as high as fifth place after just two laps, before eventually pulling out of the race on the 14th lap. He pulled into the mechanics’ area, then rode off with his mechanic through the tunnel, signaling the end of his night. It seemed like the crash had caught up to him. His 13 laps were the least completed in the race, so he was credited with 22nd place.

Plessinger said the following in the post-race release from KTM, confirming his heat race crash caught up to him in the main event:

"I actually felt pretty good today, coming off having the flu for a couple of weeks. I was feeling it in my Heat Race and was closing in on Jorge with a lap to go when I hit something and was sent flying off the face of the jump, so I hit the ground really hard. I banged myself up real good. I was able to get up and cross the line in eighth, so I qualified for the Main without having to race the LCQ, which was a positive. I did my best in the Main Event and was good on opening laps, but honestly, my body really started to feel it midway into the race, and I just had to salvage what spots I could. I will regroup this week, get a bunch of therapy on my body, and hopefully have a better race in Houston next weekend.”

Plessinger’s teammates, Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado, finished third and seventh, respectively. Said Prado in the release: