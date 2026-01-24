Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule

Video: Close Up Look at Eli Tomac's KTM 450 SX-F Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Jade Dungey

January 24, 2026, 5:25pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Kris Keefer loves to see the ins and outs of the top riders in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. On Friday before the Anaheim 2 SX, Keefer caught up with Eli Tomac's mechanic Jade Dungey for a close-up look at Tomac's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Monster Energy AMA Supercross race bike.

Rider: Eli Tomac
Mechanic: Jade Dungey
Bike: 2026 KTM 450 SX-F
Team: Red Bull KTM

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted