Video: Close Up Look at Eli Tomac's KTM 450 SX-F Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Jade Dungey
January 24, 2026, 5:25pm
Kris Keefer loves to see the ins and outs of the top riders in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. On Friday before the Anaheim 2 SX, Keefer caught up with Eli Tomac's mechanic Jade Dungey for a close-up look at Tomac's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Monster Energy AMA Supercross race bike.
Rider: Eli Tomac
Mechanic: Jade Dungey
Bike: 2026 KTM 450 SX-F
Team: Red Bull KTM
Film/edit: Simon Cudby