We’re only a few rounds into the season and you’ve already experienced the highs and lows that come with the sport. Its early on, but what do you think thus far?

Yeah, I’m enjoying it. Obviously, I had an unfortunate first round, but it was nice to rebound at San Diego and respond to that. That’s what we plan on doing the rest of the season, so I’m just stoked to be back racing after a long time off last year.

As you alluded to, you collided with Haiden Deegan and hit the ground at the opening Anaheim 1 round. Mentally tough to start the new season off in a bit of a hole?

I mean in 2024 I started, 10 or 20 points down and I had the red plate by round five, so anything can happen. It’s dirt bike racing.

Then you totally bounced back with a runner-up finish at round two at San Diego.

Yeah, it was good. It was nice to get a good start and just honestly have a clean night. That was what we needed, and I knew that’s where I was gonna belong. I just needed things to kind of roll my way, or make them go my way, I guess I should say.

It was a huge and important podium finish for you, wasn’t it?

Yeah, it felt nice. I think what was the biggest thing with it feeling so good was that it was such a tough road back to full health last year. So, with that it was very rewarding.

In recent media you’ve spoken about always trying to put your best foot forward in all of your racing. Can you talk about that?

Yes, I mean I think that’s something that I pride myself on doing in all aspects of my life. I want to put my best foot forward each day, whether it be being a good father, being a good husband and being a good racer. I think it all coincides and goes together.

And you’ve also spoken about self-belief.

Of course. I mean that’s kind of the only way to make it happen. You have to believe in yourself. Everyone else can believe in you all you want, but you really have to know that you can do it yourself and do it. I believe I’m a winner. My goal is to go back out and show that that’s something I can still do and that’s to win.

You went through quite a bit in 2025, yet you’ve bounced back to where you’re now a contender to win races and fight for a championship. A tough hall there for a while last year? You were off the bike for seven months.

Yeah, it was. Obviously, there were some things that happened that were out of my control. The knee injury really hurt me. It was a long road back. That’s the road we choose, right? We choose to be dirt bike racers. We’re not forced to. I’m super grateful for all the opportunity that I have still. My self-belief is still there. I don’t think you guys would have seen me on the podium last weekend had I not had self-belief, right? So, I think that pretty much kind of explains itself, you know?

While being off the bike that long, did you feel like the world was going by without you?

It’s been like that in the past. This last time I was injured, not so much because I have such a good family life. My entire world is not just racing. It’s obviously a huge part of it, but yeah, I have a really good group around me and a really good family. They kind of support me through the highs and lows of it.