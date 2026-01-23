6D Helmets presents your First Look at Angel Stadium for the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet, then we talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round three of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Riders featured include Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Austin Forkner, Avery Long, Josh Varize, and Michael Mosiman.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

