Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule

Roundtable Video: Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Preview and Riders to Watch

January 23, 2026, 11:05am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 2026 SMX Next – Supercross season kicks off this weekend as the first—of four—qualifying rounds takes place at Anaheim 2 Supercross. Who is racing Saturday? Who is capable of winning/landing on the podium? Who are some sleeper picks to watch? Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra cover the entry list and which riders to keep an eye on.

"He's been unreal at the test tracks…You could see the gains every day.” Find out who Darr has seen flying at the test track so far. Plus, a hot take from Delnicki when it comes to national numbers.

Tune in to get up to speed with who is riding well and who switched brands ahead of the first SMX Next round of ’26.

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra

View the full Anaheim 2 SMX Next – SX entry list below.

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     SMX Next
    Saturday, January 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 2 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

2026 Anaheim 2 SX SMX Next - SX Entry List

Note: this is not a final list, it will be updated through Saturday morning on race day.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 23 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Updated Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Kannon Hargrove Kannon Hargrove Montgomery, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
26 Nate Abbott Nate Abbott Thousand Oaks, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
27 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Updated Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
41 Nate Freehill Nate Freehill Rescue, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
48 Trinnytie Batchelor Trinnytie Batchelor New Mountain home, ID United States Kawasaki KX250
49 Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison Jacksonville, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
50 Chace Lawton Chace Lawton Clermont, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
79 Max Shane Max Shane Updated San Jacinto, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
82 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
93 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
105 Franklin Bowsher Franklin Bowsher Cornelius, OR United States Yamaha YZ250F
177 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
180 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
199 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
343 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
480 Ashton Oudman Ashton Oudman Sedro Woolley, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
550 Cole Forbes Cole Forbes Updated KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List

Main image courtesy of Cody Darr

Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted