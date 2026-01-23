Roundtable Video: Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Preview and Riders to Watch

The 2026 SMX Next – Supercross season kicks off this weekend as the first—of four—qualifying rounds takes place at Anaheim 2 Supercross. Who is racing Saturday? Who is capable of winning/landing on the podium? Who are some sleeper picks to watch? Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra cover the entry list and which riders to keep an eye on.

"He's been unreal at the test tracks…You could see the gains every day.” Find out who Darr has seen flying at the test track so far. Plus, a hot take from Delnicki when it comes to national numbers.

Tune in to get up to speed with who is riding well and who switched brands ahead of the first SMX Next round of ’26.

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra

View the full Anaheim 2 SMX Next – SX entry list below.