The third round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 24, as Angel Stadium hosts the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Check out how to watch round two below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Anaheim 2 for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for round three: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Anaheim 2 also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
Saturday, January 24
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 24
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 6:00am – 4:00pm 6:00am – 4:00pm Industry Services 6:00am – 9:00am 6:00am – 9:00am AMA Registration 8:00am – 8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk 8:30am – 8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 8:45am – 9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours 8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 8:00am) 10:00am – 1:30pm 10:00am – 1:30pm Race Day Live 9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open 3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close 9:17am – 9:25am 9:17am – 9:25am SMX Next Free Practice 9:30am – 9:42am 9:30am – 9:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:47am – 9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:04am – 10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:21am – 10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:38am – 10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:55am – 11:07am 10:55am – 11:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:12am – 11:24am 11:12am – 11:24am SMX Next Qualifying 11:24am – 11:34am 11:24am – 11:34am Promoter Track Walk #1 11:34am – 12:15pm 11:34am – 12:15pm Track Maintenance 12:15pm – 12:27pm 12:15pm – 12:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying 12:32pm – 12:44pm 12:32pm – 12:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying 12:49pm – 1:01pm 12:49pm – 1:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying 1:06pm – 1:18pm 1:06pm – 1:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying 1:23pm – 1:35pm 1:23pm – 1:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying 1:40pm – 1:52pm 1:40pm – 1:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying 1:57pm – 2:09pm 1:57pm – 2:09pm SMX Next Qualifying 2:09pm – 2:19pm 2:09pm – 2:19pm Promoter Track Walk #2 2:19pm – 2:29pm 2:19pm – 2:29pm Promoter Track Walk #3 2:29pm – 3:15pm 2:29pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance 3:30pm – 4:06pm 3:30pm – 4:06pm Opening Ceremonies 4:06pm – 4:14pm 4:06pm – 4:14pm 250 Heat #1 4:20pm – 4:28pm 4:20pm – 4:28pm 250 Heat #2 4:34pm – 4:42pm 4:34pm – 4:42pm 450 Heat #1 4:48pm – 4:56pm 4:48pm – 4:56pm 450 Heat #2 4:59pm – 5:02pm 4:59pm – 5:02pm SMX Next Sighting Lap 5:04pm – 5:14pm 5:04pm – 5:14pm SMX Next Main Event 5:14pm – 5:17pm 5:14pm – 5:17pm SMX Next Victory Circle 5:17pm – 5:20pm 5:17pm – 5:20pm Track Maintenance 5:20pm – 5:27pm 5:20pm – 5:27pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier 5:32pm – 5:39pm 5:32pm – 5:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier 5:39pm – 5:47pm 5:39pm – 5:47pm Track Maintenance 5:47pm – 5:50pm 5:47pm – 5:50pm 250 Sighting Lap 5:52pm – 6:09pm 5:52pm – 6:09pm 250 Main Event 6:09pm – 6:19pm 6:09pm – 6:19pm 250 Victory Circle 6:19pm – 6:24pm 6:19pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance 6:24pm – 6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 6:29pm – 6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event 6:51pm – 7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Anaheim, California.
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Ryder Malinoski
|Updated
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Kannon Hargrove
|Montgomery, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 24, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|43
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|42
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|38
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|37
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|35
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|50
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|40
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|32
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|32