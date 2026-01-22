Why the Second Trip to Anaheim Will Be Different

Round three of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to Angel Stadium for Anaheim 2. After sitting in the stadium for multiple weeks and no precipitation to speak of, the dirt for this race should be hard and slippery. It may have that same loose surface as round one but the base is going to be hard as a rock. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is in the eye of the beholder, but I do expect a slippery evening. Let’s take a look at the layout, shall we?

The start is short this week and bend into a long 180 to the left. The inside gates set up nicely here as riders can tuck inside twice in the double apex. Those on the outside are going to have to really push deep and hope they can pivot on the flat outside to pull off a miracle. They do have a better entry angle, but they will need to execute perfectly.

The first rhythm section will have riders double into the first bump off the start and then go 3-3-1 into a right hand 180 bowl berm (with a net). Exiting the bowl berm, riders will want to triple onto a tabletop, or better yet, jump to the downside of it. It’s unlikely that the 250 riders will be able to get to the downside, but it opens a faster route if possible. If riders an get to the downside, they can then go triple, step on-step off and double into the corner (or maybe four instead of on-off). If riders are unable to get to the downside, they would be forced to jump from the taller take-off which will send them higher and therefore slower.