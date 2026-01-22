Why the Second Trip to Anaheim Will Be Different

Round three of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to Angel Stadium for Anaheim 2. After sitting in the stadium for multiple weeks and no precipitation to speak of, the dirt for this race should be hard and slippery. It may have that same loose surface as round one but the base is going to be hard as a rock. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is in the eye of the beholder, but I do expect a slippery evening. Let’s take a look at the layout, shall we?
The start is short this week and bend into a long 180 to the left. The inside gates set up nicely here as riders can tuck inside twice in the double apex. Those on the outside are going to have to really push deep and hope they can pivot on the flat outside to pull off a miracle. They do have a better entry angle, but they will need to execute perfectly.
The first rhythm section will have riders double into the first bump off the start and then go 3-3-1 into a right hand 180 bowl berm (with a net). Exiting the bowl berm, riders will want to triple onto a tabletop, or better yet, jump to the downside of it. It’s unlikely that the 250 riders will be able to get to the downside, but it opens a faster route if possible. If riders an get to the downside, they can then go triple, step on-step off and double into the corner (or maybe four instead of on-off). If riders are unable to get to the downside, they would be forced to jump from the taller take-off which will send them higher and therefore slower.
A right hand 90-degree corner near home plate sets up for a whoops section. The whoop jumpers will be happy with this design as the slow 90 degree disallows entry speed, helping jumpers offset blitz speed. If riders can land on the last whoop correctly, they can then go 3-3-1 into the next corner. If not, they would switch to 2-3-2.
A 180-bowl berm in the left field corner brings riders back into a standard supercross triple and slow double into another bowl berm, this time a left.
Riders then slingshot from the aforementioned bowl berm into the finish line jump and immediately into a fast, right hand option lane. Similar to A1, riders will choose between a shorter inside line or a faster, less obstacle laden outside line. The outside line will require a 3-2 upon exit versus the inside which will set up for a 2-2. The tricky part is that the inside line will naturally drift riders to their left and into the outside line. I could see a change coming to this setup as it looks problematic on paper.
After the sand, riders will fire across the start straight twice with a bowl berm connecting the two chutes. A sand section lies in wait and watch for the inside line to dominate here. It’s possible that large rollers are placed into the inside to slow it down but on paper, there’s no reason for anyone to take the long way around.
After crossing the start straight for the third time, riders take a tight right-hand corner and into four jumps, a gap (the first corner) and another single. The fastest approach will be to go 3-2 over the gap.
A final bowl berm brings riders back across the first corner and ready to begin lap two.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan brought the good stuff to San Diego. Sure, the move on Max Anstie was iffy but on a pure performance level, this was top notch from qualifying to the last lap of the main event.
Cameron McAdoo is missing that last one percent of speed he has had in prior years but being able to manufacture a runner-up finish is impressive. If you’re not a McAdoo fan, I’m not sure what you’re looking for.
Michael Mosiman is a feel-good story and is riding incredibly well, too. He might be the most unique racer in the sport. Talk to him for five minutes and you will understand what I mean.
Max Anstie hit the deck, but he is still riding on a world class level. I don’t think we have seen the last of him winning or at minimum, battling for wins.
Eli Tomac is two-for-two and has a commanding lead on the narrative. This win was a little tighter than the opener but finding ways to win is wildly underrated. What a story a title would be here.
Hunter Lawrence has gone 4-2 and looks to have figured out the SX algebra on a 450. We have seen flashes of this but the week in-week out excellence that we have seen in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship was missing until 2026.
Ken Roczen’s 2-3 start is right on brand. If he keeps putting himself at the front, he is going to win one of these before we leave Glendale.
Joey Savatgy put himself into the top five and followed through on the off-season success he had in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).
Justin Cooper is an unlikely one to land here but the quiet way in which he’s pulled off two sixths is notable. These races haven’t been ideal for him with blitzing whoops and bad starts but he’s sneaking in solid points. Don’t sleep on J-Coop when we move east.
Who’s Not
Levi Kitchen has crashed in the first corner in both rounds and it’s single handedly killing his chances.
Mitchell Oldenburg broke his arm and is out for a couple of months.
Austin Forkner had a big get off but will likely be back for A2.
Chase Sexton rode incredibly well in San Diego but hitting the gate is… not ideal.
RJ Hampshire has had a rough and tumble start to 2026 but if he stays healthy and focused on the process, the results will come.
Bold Predictions
Max Anstie challenges Haiden Deegan to a proper duel, Saturday morn at dawn.
Michael Mosiman plays a beautiful solo piano intro for the duel.
Jason Weigandt commentates the duel in full Lurch mode.
I give a random quote about the duel and what it means historically.