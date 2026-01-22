Is there anything they do differently, like as a team to compared to like teams you've been on before?

I wish. Like for sure, I pushed to get some electronic from the MotoGP side, [Laughs] but it's not possible with obviously the regulation we had here in the U.S. But it's mainly also because the team is here. The Troy Lee Design Ducati Red Bull Team is full U.S. people. Like they [are] only people from here that have been in the supercross industry forever. And I think it's also the right way because obviously here in the U.S, supercross is so much more important than motocross. Motocross is important, but supercross is probably priority. And if you want to do good in supercross, you got to surround yourself with the best guy[s] in supercross industry. And that's why, like the Troy and Ducati side partner with Factory Connection and they just rebuild this GEICO [Honda] team from back in the day that was like winning race[s] and championship[s] with Ziggy [Rick Zielfelder] obviously leading everyone. And like they just rebuilt this this team that was working great together with Ducati. Like bringing, obviously, this new bike and all the engineering from the guy[s] in Italia. But yeah, the guy from here, the team from here, the people from here really build the bike for supercross because I think it's right now it's priority for everyone to make good in supercross.

Has the team had any difficulties with...there aren't a lot of parts for these bikes available yet, I think. So, you're probably having to do a lot of in-house and making things, going down to a machine shop and getting things made. Have you seen any struggles with that? I mean, I know the team's figuring it out, but still.

Yes. Honestly, yeah, we had some struggle with that. Obviously, I'm not really aware of everything, but it's like in the past when we wanted to get something made for us, it was way quicker than today, I believe. I think with the world situation, probably the price and everything. So, it was pretty not difficult, but it took more time than we wanted. And that's why I think we arrived, we only got the race bike ready two weeks before A1. And that's why also what we're trying now on the bike. We couldn't do it before because we didn't have the parts, probably. So, yeah, I think we felt a little bit that with the team that it was more difficult than before to get the part.

The best position versus staying consistent. What do you find more important this season?

I don't know, I don't really think about that. I think for the first race, I did think during the main event, like obviously I had some mistake[s]. Like I jumped off the track one lap in the middle of the main event. So, I started to okay, think about that. Like, "Don't crash tonight. It's not the right night to f@*% it up. So, just finish the best you can." [Laughs] So, yes, at the first race I was thinking about that. But I think like we proved to everyone, especially in the heat race, we did three and four with my teammate. So, we proved that the bike is good. So, after A1, I think I had like a release a little bit [sigh of relief]. Like it was easier for me and now like, yeah, getting the best result, it's my motivation. Like, of course I want to be consistent. I want to finish the season in one piece, but it's not really something I think about when I practice or race. It's like, yeah, I want to make the best result I can.

Riding for Troy Lee. Did you know Troy very well previously?

So, I didn't know him personally, but he was one of my first sponsors when I was, like, very, very young, like maybe 12 or something. And, yeah, I mean, it was pretty cool to ride Troy Lee Design at this time of my life in France. And, yeah, to join him again now it's I think it's a good story.

Yeah. I think by the end of this year, you'll probably have some good stories because I don't know Troy very well, but I've heard lots of stories. He sounds like a wild man. Lots of fun to be around. So, yeah, maybe at the end of the year, we'll have to ask you if you have any good Troy Lee stories.

Yeah, I agree. You describe him pretty well. [Laughs] Honestly, I think we are the most badass team in in the paddock right now. Like the feeling, the gear style, the bike, everything, like it's badass. Like, honestly, I couldn’t ask for something cooler, you know?

