The third round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Anaheim. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia is out of action after a bad crash at A1 left him hurting and concussed. On social media Barcia said, “Just wanted to give everyone an update on my return to riding, as I'm seeing speculation from the moto media. Suffering from two broken bones in my back and a concussion takes time. I can't put a date on it yet. I'm doing everything right with Dr. G to return ASAP."

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss crashed during press day the day before A1 and broke his wrist. He’ll be off the bike for five to six weeks, from time of injury.

Austin Forkner – Banged Up | In

Forkner crashed during qualifying in San Diego and got drilled by his bike. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and everything checked out okay, although Forkner was extremely stiff. He missed San Diego but will return for A2.