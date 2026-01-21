Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show Wednesday: Eli Era Again, Hunter Scary Good, Webb and Sexton Reset

January 21, 2026, 10:40am

Yeah! Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports and Fly Racing present Weege Show Wednesday, where Jason Weigandt gives the final scoop on what happened at San Diego with a special guest: Jase Macalpine from Gypsy Tales! Are we really witnessing greatness with Eli Tomac? Are the bike changes Chase Sexton made the answer to putting him back in the title hunt? Are the fans turning on Haiden Deegan? Watch to find out the latest news and scoops in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Video: Jason Weigandt Edit: Rob Filebark

Read Now
