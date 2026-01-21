If your kids keep moving forward and excel in the sport, are you going to go with them?

Yeah, we played baseball and we played football and my one kid Gage, he was saying, “Dude, I just want race. I don’t want to play baseball anymore.” And then my son Brax kind of followed suit with him and also wanted to go racing. Basically, I guess the way that I look at is that we all know the pitfalls of the industry and the racing. I guess the biggest part of it is the injury-side of it, right? That’s the shittiest part of our sport, I think. Everything that I do, if I travel, I travel for some type of motorcycle event and my kids see that. Everything that’s on, or talked about, or if you pull in my garage, it’s motorcycle helmets and motorcycles. So, it’s pretty hard to keep my kids from it, you know? I didn’t push them into doing it. By no means did I push them into doing it. They chose to do it and that’s kind of the road we’re taking at this point.

We’re only a couple of races into the supercross season, but what’s your take on what’s shaken out thus far?

Oh man, it’s been good so far. A1 kicked off two weeks ago and was a packed house, like usual. A great stadium to go and race in, and also a great stadium to go watch as a fan. I think it was good. Kind of what I expected. It was a packed house and great racing. San Diego just happened and we’re onto Anaheim II coming this weekend. I guess the biggest surprise for me is Eli Tomac. We were waiting to see what Eli had and how he was going to look. Obviously, he made a big transition from Yamaha Star Racing to Red Bull KTM, and man, he looks pretty damn good on it, I’ll be honest. I didn’t know what to expect, you know? This late in his career to make a switch, and it wasn’t a switch to a Japanese manufacturer, amazes me. He switched to an Austrian brand and a completely different motorcycle. The frame is a chromoly steel frame versus an aluminum frame. Big change at the end of his career, or towards the end of his career. So far it is panning out. He’s two-for-two right now.

You’re a four-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion and have been retired for a fair amount of time now. How do you see Eli and all the elite racers going after this title?

Obviously, we’re missing Jett [Lawrence], right? That’s a big thing that is a total bummer for the sport and the entire supercross season that Jett is gone. All these other racers, Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and a lot of these guys are title contenders, have to be kind of wondering, “Damn, big switch for Tomac. Switching teams and a new bike, and coming out and having the success that he’s had…” That has to put them back on their heels a little bit and gets them thinking “Holy shit!” And obviously for Eli, things are jelling well right now. It’s a long season. Seventeen rounds. Everybody knows we’re on the West Coast swing currently and then we get to the East Coast tracks and the dirt and everything is going to be different. I think from Eli’s standpoint, I don’t think he could be in a better position. He’s the veteran of the sport and he’s probably one of the smartest racers out there and everything is gelling. It’s all got to be pretty encouraging from his standpoint.

How about the 250SX West guys? Anyone standing out or surprising you early on here?

Yeah, obviously Haiden [Deegan]. He’s doing well. I think he’s going to be the one that a betting man will bet on him for the championship. Levi Kitchen is another one. He’s had two not-so-great races. However, his ride coming through the pack at San Diego was a good ride. I’m a big Levi fan. He’s from up in the Pacific Northwest area. I hope for the best for Levi, but he’s kind of had some issues in the past, and I hope he gets those worked out. I think it’s more in his head than anything. The skill is there, the speed is there and I think the fitness is there. You have to shut that brain off and pull it out of your head and put yourself in good racing positions on the track. Obviously at A1 and San Diego, he hasn’t been able to do that.

Any of the guys out there racing right now remind you of yourself at all?

I mean I think form a riding standpoint, and the way he charges and the way he hits things, I would say Haiden Deegan. Obviously, I didn’t have the controversy around myself that Haiden typically does. But from a riding standpoint, I can see myself in him. However, he’s way more refined than I was. I was more like RC [Ricky Carmichael] and hanging it out a little more. Not that Haiden doesn’t hang it out, but it is done in more of a calculated way. I guess he’s not as reckless, if it were. If you go look at RC back in the day, he was a little bit out of control in some circumstances. I refined RC and then I feel like Haiden has refined that. He’s still that sender guy.

Do you have a favorite championship and favorite race from your racing career? Any of them totally stand out?

I would say for a championship, I think knocking down your very first 450 championship is a huge feat, you know? And then to go four in-a-row was excellent. So, I think all four 450 supercross championships were huge. As for a particular race win, I’m probably always going to hang my hat on that 2007 Motocross of Nations race. That one was pretty iconic. That’ll never change. I think that was probably my best outing.