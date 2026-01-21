Results Archive
SMX Next – Supercross: Anaheim 2 Entry List/Quick Season Preview

January 21, 2026, 4:20pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

This weekend, we will get our first glimpse of the top A level amateur riders at Angel Stadium. The first qualifying round of the SMX Next – Supercross program will take place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross on Saturday, as the amateur riders’ race day is integrated right into the pro event.

The amateur field will have their first of four qualifying rounds (Anaheim 2, Houston, Daytona, and Birmingham) in order to qualify for the championship finale (Philadelphia SX). Riders compete in the SMX Next division (formerly called “SX Futures”) and they are awarded points towards their pro SX license based on their finishing positions at each round. There are no championship standings, as the finale is a winner-takes-all main event. Therefore, a rider could win all the qualifying races and finish dead last in the finale main event and they would get 22nd in the championship. Similarly, a rider barely qualifying into the finale (taking several races to make the top five cut off to transfer in) could win the finale and be named the champion.

Unfortunately, we will not be seeing Enzo Temmerman this season after he recently suffered a broken leg in a training crash. Alexander Fedortsov, who won the 20205 SMX Next AMA National Championship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will be racing 250SX East Division with the MX6 Racing Kawasaki team starting next month. Those too topped the board last year at the championship finale, with Temmerman finishing second.

Related: Enzo Temmerman Suffers Broken Leg, Out for SMX Next - Supercross Season

In 2025, Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Alexander Fedortsov won the SMX Next AMA National Championship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
In 2025, Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Alexander Fedortsov won the SMX Next AMA National Championship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Feld Motor Sports

So, this weekend will be our first look at a handful of the top soon-to-be-pro riders and the next up-and-coming riders that are hoping to take that step to the pro ranks soon.

Check out the SMX Next – SX schedule, then the entry lists for this weekend.

2026 SMX Next - SX Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     SMX Next
    Saturday, January 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 2 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Supercross

    Houston

     Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 31
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 31 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Houston Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Supercross

    Daytona

     SMX Next
    Saturday, February 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Daytona Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 25 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 26 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Below is the provisional entry list for this weekend. We do expect to see several top riders, including Caden Dudney, Kayden Minear, and Landen Gordon of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, Kade Johnson and Vincent Wey of Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson, Triumph Racing’s Deacon Denno, ClubMX Yamaha’s Ryder Malinoski and Jesson Turner, plus Husqvarna’s Max Shane and Brennon Harrison, Seth Dennis (Yamaha), McKayden Fitch (Yamaha), Wyatt Thurman (KTM), and more.

  • Landon Gibson at the 2025 Unadilla National.
    Landon Gibson at the 2025 Unadilla National. Mitch Kendra
  • Kade Johnson at Mini O's in November 2025.
    Kade Johnson at Mini O's in November 2025. Cody Darr
  • Seth Dennis at Mini O's in November 2025.
    Seth Dennis at Mini O's in November 2025. Cody Darr
  • Deacon Denno in his 2026 threads.
    Deacon Denno in his 2026 threads. Triumph
  • Kayden Minear in his 2026 threads.
    Kayden Minear in his 2026 threads. Octopi Media
  • Caden Dudney in his 2026 threads.
    Caden Dudney in his 2026 threads. Octopi Media

2026 Anaheim 2 SX SMX Next - SX Entry List

Note: this is not a final list, it will be updated through Saturday morning on race day.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 21 2026 - 3:28 PM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Kannon Hargrove Kannon Hargrove Montgomery, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
26 Nate Abbott Nate Abbott Thousand Oaks, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
41 Nate Freehill Nate Freehill Rescue, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
49 Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison Jacksonville, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
50 Chace Lawton Chace Lawton Clermont, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Updated Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
82 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
93 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
105 Franklin Bowsher Franklin Bowsher Cornelius, OR United States Yamaha YZ250F
177 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
180 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
199 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
270 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
343 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
480 Ashton Oudman Ashton Oudman Sedro Woolley, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
0 Max Shane Max Shane San Jacinto, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
0 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
0 Cole Forbes Cole Forbes KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List

Main image courtesy of Octopi Media

