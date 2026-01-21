“Mentally I kind of went, ‘All right, you’re ripping. You’re fine go on. F**king take it. I don't know if I’ve got anything for you tonight.’ And just in that moment he slid the rear round, and I was like, f**k. Mate, what?”

That was Max Anstie talking to me about his moment with his teammate Deegs in the main. Got to think that last week when he said all was good between them, Deegan let him ride his track and everything was peachy keen. I’m thinking that’s out the window now?

That’s the thing with Deegan, he’s making too many enemies out there. I know McAdoo is not a fan after Anaheim 1, we know Levi Kitchen isn’t, Ryder D’s not a fan, add Max Anstie to the list now. The list adds up and all it takes is one of these dudes to decide that they don’t care about their own race and Deegan’s screwed.

Here's more from Max:

“There’s a lot of talk and it brings a lot of razzamatazz or whatever you want to call it to the sport. I want to race him. I want to beat him, of course. But tonight, he put me on the floor, and I’ve got to take it on the chin. I’m a big boy. I’ll be all right. I’ll figure it out and be back.”

Props to Max for bringing the word “razzamatazz” into my post-race interviews for the first time in my media career!

Cam McAdoo was on the box in second and rebounded nicely from his crash-induced last place at A1. McAdoo’s like that 90’s sitcom in that he’s not gonna change. The notes that make people laugh, they’re gonna feed them to you over and over. Mac’s had some serious injuries and missed a lot of time but when I watch him this year, he’s same as always. He’s loose, he’s pinning it and he’s going fast. Never change wild stallion, never change.

Some more 250SX notes:

-Two races in 250SX and two completely different podiums! Although Deegan took the red plate, I feel like this class is pretty wide open still.

-Michael Mosiman is riding pretty well two races in. He still crashed but hey, he’s improved for sure. A third in SD had to feel good for Michael Michael Motorcycle.

-Levi Kitchen told me he had fixed his starts with some changes to his clutch perch. Then he went out in his heat and got a last place start. In the words of Phil Nicoletti “That ain’t it” Levi. In the main it was better, but he fell. Like Sexton, he’s riding well and passing a lot of riders but that’s not what he’s paid to do. He’s got to start winning and like, now.

- Shoutout to the ClubMX guys for Hunter Yoder’s starts this year in the heats as well as Max Vohland winning his third career heat race. The little team that can has Chad Reed helping them out and even with Yoder’s knee injury and bike issue in San Diego and Vohland’s crash, the guys look pretty good to start the year!