Build: Three Brothers Racing

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

We love the 350cc size over here at Racer X. It’s a do-it-all type workhorse engine size that pleases both the most advanced rider and the rider who may not have much experience. This bike screams Southern California! We have some of the most well-known motocross tracks in the country, but we also have thousands of miles of open desert, so if you are the type of rider that wants to ride it all, the FX platform is the right bike for you. This 2025 Husqvarna FX 350 uses race DNA and is based on its sibling, the FC 350, but this bike is equipped with a six-speed transmission, an 18" rear wheel, a slightly bigger tank, and a kickstand, making it ready for longer rides or races—whatever you choose!

Parts Used:

Bullet Proof Designs

Radiator Guards, Shark Fin, Rear Caliper Guard, Clutch/Brake Levers

bulletproofdesigns.com

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover, Soft Seat Foam

gutsracing.com

FMF

4.1 RCT Full Exhaust System

fmfracing.com

DeCal Works

Works Heritage Custom Graphics

decalmx.com

Phoenix Handlebars

9050 Bend Handlebars

phoenixhandlebars.com

Dunlop

MX33F Front, AT81 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Three Brothers Racing

Re-Valve Fork/Shock

3bros.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4+ Racing Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand



polisport.com