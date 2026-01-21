Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule

Husqvarna FX 350 Heritage Garage Build

January 21, 2026, 3:00pm

Build: Three Brothers Racing
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

We love the 350cc size over here at Racer X. It’s a do-it-all type workhorse engine size that pleases both the most advanced rider and the rider who may not have much experience. This bike screams Southern California! We have some of the most well-known motocross tracks in the country, but we also have thousands of miles of open desert, so if you are the type of rider that wants to ride it all, the FX platform is the right bike for you. This 2025 Husqvarna FX 350 uses race DNA and is based on its sibling, the FC 350, but this bike is equipped with a six-speed transmission, an 18" rear wheel, a slightly bigger tank, and a kickstand, making it ready for longer rides or races—whatever you choose!

Parts Used:

Bullet Proof Designs

Radiator Guards, Shark Fin, Rear Caliper Guard, Clutch/Brake Levers

bulletproofdesigns.com

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover, Soft Seat Foam

gutsracing.com

FMF

4.1 RCT Full Exhaust System

fmfracing.com

DeCal Works

Works Heritage Custom Graphics

decalmx.com

Phoenix Handlebars

9050 Bend Handlebars

phoenixhandlebars.com

Dunlop

MX33F Front, AT81 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Three Brothers Racing

Re-Valve Fork/Shock

3bros.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4+ Racing Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com

  • Garage Build CUD_7465
    Garage Build CUD_7465 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7303
    CUD_7303 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7306
    CUD_7306 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7321
    CUD_7321 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7326
    CUD_7326 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7333
    CUD_7333 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7337
    CUD_7337 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7340
    CUD_7340 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7343
    CUD_7343 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7350
    CUD_7350 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7369
    CUD_7369 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7375
    CUD_7375 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7382
    CUD_7382 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7391
    CUD_7391 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7395
    CUD_7395 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7398
    CUD_7398 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7405
    CUD_7405 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7421
    CUD_7421 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7431
    CUD_7431 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7436
    CUD_7436 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7502
    CUD_7502 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7504
    CUD_7504 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7510
    CUD_7510 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7511
    CUD_7511 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7526
    CUD_7526 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_1704
    CUD_1704 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7538
    CUD_7538 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7539
    CUD_7539 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7545
    CUD_7545 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7558
    CUD_7558 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7565
    CUD_7565 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7580
    CUD_7580 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7584
    CUD_7584 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7590
    CUD_7590 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7595
    CUD_7595 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7618
    CUD_7618 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7625
    CUD_7625 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7626
    CUD_7626 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7628
    CUD_7628 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7629
    CUD_7629 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7630
    CUD_7630 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7632
    CUD_7632 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7634
    CUD_7634 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_7642
    CUD_7642 Simon Cudby
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted