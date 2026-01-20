Webb on 7-8 finishes to Start 2026: “It’s a bummer to have two weekends in a row that aren't great”

As for his teammate, Justin Cooper, he has been solid with two sixth place finishes. While that is not too far ahead of Webb in the results page, Cooper has been outside of the top 15 off the start at the opening two rounds. So, Cooper has gone forward in both races. He said the following after San Diego:

“It was another so, so race day. I'm just not getting the starts I need to put myself in a good position, so it's been tough. I came from way back again in the main and got another sixth place. That’s not bad on paper, but it could be a lot better because my riding's been pretty good. I’m putting in a lot of work out there. We just have to get off the gate better if we want to be up front.”

Rich Simmons, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 450 team manager, after San Diego said:

“We had another rough weekend. Practice was looking good for both riders, but we had bad starts, and on a track like this, you can't get bad starts. So that haunted us, as well as a few mistakes in the heat race that put us in a bad position for the main. We just need to clean those things up, do some work as a team, and regroup for A2.”