Webb on 7-8 finishes to Start 2026: “It’s a bummer to have two weekends in a row that aren't great”
It has been a tough start to 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross for defending champion Cooper Webb. Webb has crashed in both heat races so far to start the year and in both main events. In the Anaheim 1 main event, his crash with Hunter Lawrence was self-inflicted. But in San Diego, rival Chase Sexton helped him to the ground (see below). Webb's 7-8 finishes are his worst two opening 450SX rounds since he went 6-11 to start 2024.
Webb said the following in the post-race Yamaha release:
“It was a tough night overall. Another crash in the heat race put me in a bad spot, but I felt like I was moving forward in the main and making good passes. Then I got taken out. When I got up, the bars were bent, levers were everywhere, and I just tried to do the best I could. It’s a bummer to have two weekends in a row that aren't great. We'll regroup and come back at A2.”
According to Brett Smith’s We Went Fast account on Instagram, Webb is the first defending champion to finish outside of the top five at the first two rounds since…Mark Barnett did so in 1982! Barnett started 9-15 and would finish second to champion Donnie Hansen by 21 points that year. However, Barnett won the third round that year (Seattle 2, the second night of the doubleheader).
"If ifs and buts were candy and nuts…” yes, we know this does not matter now because of how it played out, BUT Webb had the holeshot and early race lead in the Anaheim 1 SX main event before the red flag came out after the Justin Barcia/Malcolm Stewart collision. You have to wonder if Webb’s first two results of the year look completely different if that red flag does not come out or he could have replicated that holeshot off the restart as well...
As for his teammate, Justin Cooper, he has been solid with two sixth place finishes. While that is not too far ahead of Webb in the results page, Cooper has been outside of the top 15 off the start at the opening two rounds. So, Cooper has gone forward in both races. He said the following after San Diego:
“It was another so, so race day. I'm just not getting the starts I need to put myself in a good position, so it's been tough. I came from way back again in the main and got another sixth place. That’s not bad on paper, but it could be a lot better because my riding's been pretty good. I’m putting in a lot of work out there. We just have to get off the gate better if we want to be up front.”
Rich Simmons, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 450 team manager, after San Diego said:
“We had another rough weekend. Practice was looking good for both riders, but we had bad starts, and on a track like this, you can't get bad starts. So that haunted us, as well as a few mistakes in the heat race that put us in a bad position for the main. We just need to clean those things up, do some work as a team, and regroup for A2.”
Webb and Cooper's First Two 2026 SX Results
Cooper WebbNewport, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|8
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|January 17, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|450SX
|January 10, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
Justin CooperCold Spring Harbor, NY
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|6
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|January 17, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|450SX
|January 10, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F