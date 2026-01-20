Anstie on Deegan’s Takeout at San Diego SX: “I can take it on the chin. I'm a big boy”

Everyone is talking about it. We all saw the big moment of the San Diego 250SX main event on Saturday: Haiden Deegan made a block pass on his teammate Max Anstie that sent the #61 to the ground and several positions back in the field. Deegan took the win and the championship lead as Anstie starts the year with 1-5 finishes. (And for those keeping count at home, that is two straight years with Anstie getting a win in his 250SX season opener then getting the short end of the stick, after he won the Tampa SX last year then was delt a bad hand when a red flag late in the Detroit SX, only for Levi Kitchen to take the race win at the very end of the race. Anyway, back to 2026…)

“No, that was impressive,” Anstie said after the race. “Obviously I know who I'm racing. I know I've watched the stuff with Jo Shimoda [at the SMX Final]. I've watched obviously Haiden's career and, fair play, he's good at it, at those type of moves and putting himself in positions that are very, I guess, blocking, but obviously not allowing me to come back with... I wasn't planning on putting up much of a fight there. It was like, ‘Okay.’ Look, he's fast. He's ripping. I was just like, ‘Okay, the job is done, he's made the pass.’ But I wasn't expecting a little brake slide into it.”

“So, all right, fair enough,” he continued. “I can go back, work on it. I can take it on the chin. I'm a big boy. It's obviously it’s not ideal, but hey, it happens. It's racing. So, I'll go back and see what I can do with it. Obviously, you can't really practice that too much, it's hard, but my starts are great. I'm feeling good on the bike. Bike's working well. So, it's a long season. We'll be all right. I'll put it back in the right position next week.”