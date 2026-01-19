Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule

"There was so much going on!" Tomac, Lawrence, Roczen, Savatgy Talk San Diego

January 19, 2026, 11:00am
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Two returning podium finishers, one returning winner...and a familiar face that showed it was just a matter of time before being on the box. Another night of Tomac and Roczen battling for almost the entirety of the main while Hunter Lawrence jumped in the mix after pulling the holeshot. But...one of the biggest stories is that of Joey Savatgy, grabbing a top five finish on his Quad Lock Honda, showing that even on a privateer bike you can still battle top factory riders.

Film: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Rob Filebark 

New stories have been posted