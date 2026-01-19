Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Justin Barcia on Return to Racing After Anaheim 1 Crash: “I can't put a date on it yet”

January 19, 2026, 7:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Now a week removed from his brutal collision with Malcolm Stewart at the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener, Justin Barcia provided some more insight on his recovery. Barcia took to his Instagram story (only public for 24 hours) this afternoon to give everyone an update.

While he said he is doing everything he can to return to racing "ASAP," he said he cannot put a specific timeline or date of when he expects to return to racing. 

Barcia said the following over a photo of him riding:

Just wanted to give everyone an update on my return to riding, as I'm seeing speculation from the moto media. Suffering from two broken bones in my back and a concussion takes time. I can't put a date on it yet. I'm doing everything right with Dr. G to return ASAP.

Justin Barcia Insagram

The long-time competitor is in his first year with the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team but is out for the immediate future.

As for Stewart, he lined up in San Diego and finished tenth in the main event while riding through his shoulder injury.

New stories have been posted