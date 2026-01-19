Justin Barcia on Return to Racing After Anaheim 1 Crash: “I can't put a date on it yet”

Now a week removed from his brutal collision with Malcolm Stewart at the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener, Justin Barcia provided some more insight on his recovery. Barcia took to his Instagram story (only public for 24 hours) this afternoon to give everyone an update.

While he said he is doing everything he can to return to racing "ASAP," he said he cannot put a specific timeline or date of when he expects to return to racing.

Barcia said the following over a photo of him riding: