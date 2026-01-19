“Yeah. I mean, it wasn't really a dirty, dirty move. It wasn't intentional that way, which I mean, retaliation, this, that, or whatever, I'm always ready for anything and we're racing dirt bikes. So, if that's what it comes down to, it comes down to that and hopefully it doesn't need to.

I'm going to go talk to him and try and clear the air because it truly wasn't intentional. But I mean, its racing dirt bikes, right? So, if that happens, it happens and I'm ready for it.”

This is the third time Deegan has tussled with a teammate which resulted in them hitting the ground. Jordon Smith in a heat race in Detroit, Cole Davies last year in Denver, and now Max. The fans showed their disapproval of his aggressive riding as he approached the podium Saturday night. Afterwards he said:

“I've seen videos of Kobe Bryant getting booed, so it's, they're booing the guy that's winning. That's how it goes sometimes. And I don't know, this world may have gone a little soft, but it was really not intentional to take Max out. When you race supercross, you go up the inside like that, a guy will go to cut down. And all I did was try and cut down with him and ended up getting his front wheel. And yeah, I'll go tell him sorry. Whether he takes it or not, but it wasn't on purpose. So, it was a good night though, and that's all that matters.”

Love him or hate him, no one can deny Deegan’s speed and talent on a bike. It may be interesting to see what will happen if he carries the same aggressive riding into the 450 class. But for now, there’s more than enough excitement in the 250 class.