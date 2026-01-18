Round two of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place yesterday. Check out the video highlights from the opening round as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.