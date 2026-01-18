We received an interesting note from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) following last night's San Diego SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Several incidents from both the 250SX and 450SX main events were reviewed, but none resulted in a penalty.

However, Vince Friese received a warning and two license penalty points for “disregarding the Blue Flag and blue flag protocol on multiple occasions during the Main Event." Friese finished 19th in the 450SX main event.

View the full note from Race Direction, via the SMX Media team.

Note: Bolding by SMX Media, not Racer X.

Race Direction Review – San Diego

A few key items reviewed by Race Direction (RD) at San Diego. After review, all passes and off-track incidents resulted in NO penalties. 250SMX Main Event

• RD reviewed Haiden Deegan’s pass on Max Anstie

450SMX Main Event

• RD reviewed Chase Sexton’s gate contact at the start

• RD reviewed Ken Roczen’s off-track excursion and re-entry

• RD reviewed the Sexton / Webb pass Notable Mention:

A historically rare Race Direction penalty was issued to Vince Friese (#719) for disregarding the blue flag and blue flag protocol on multiple occasions during the Main Event. Friese received a warning and two license penalty points as a result.

Haiden Deegan was the first rider to receive a point on their rider license, following his decision to not stop for a TV interview after last weekend's opening 250SX main event of the season.

READ: Anaheim 1 SX Penalty Report: Haiden Deegan Fined for Denying TV Interview

While this penalty to Friese was noted in the PR, the entire post-race penalty report has not been posted yet. We will provide an update once the full penalty report is released.