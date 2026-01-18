The racing doesn't get much better than what the fans were treated to at the second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in San Diego! Hard racing, multiple lead changes, and an enthusiastic crowd made for an outstanding night. And, as usual, the action left us with plenty of questions, which we fired off to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The sun was out all day and temperatures approached 80 degrees at the warmest point. How’d this dynamic affect the racing surface?

I don’t think it played much of a role. The track conditions were perfect all weekend. Eli Tomac talked about how much traction there was and how much it differed from the challenging conditions at A1 a week prior. Kudos to the SMX Track Crew, they hit a home run with this track.

There was a line in the whoops in which guys were able to jump out of the whoops and land on top of the ensuing tabletop. That option was executed very infrequently, however. Is that because it wasn’t actually as fast, or was the risk/reward not favorable enough?

In the final qualifying session, the whoops got to a condition where it became more repeatable. The whoops need to deteriorate to a point where blitzing becomes less effective and also jumping becomes a bit easier. That metamorphosis takes time to evolve. In the main event, the whoops didn’t break down as much so that line didn’t become as effective. It was a great option in the final laps of qualifying, though. Prado’s blitz-to-jump last lap execution was one of the coolest things I’ve seen in 2026. Jason Anderson was doing a similar thing at A1 but the level of difficulty was lower. This Prado move was crazy technical.