  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
San Diego SX Review Podcast: Tomac Wins Again, Deegan’s Move on Anstie, Epic 450SX Battles, and More

January 18, 2026, 8:30pm
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Lots to talk about when it comes to the San Diego Supercross: Eli Tomac went two-for-two to start the year, Haiden Deegan did something that overshadowed his win, Hunter Lawrence landed on the box in the 450SX main event after a great battle with Tomac and Ken Roczen, Weege saving money, and more!

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

