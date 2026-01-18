Lots to talk about when it comes to the San Diego Supercross: Eli Tomac went two-for-two to start the year, Haiden Deegan did something that overshadowed his win, Hunter Lawrence landed on the box in the 450SX main event after a great battle with Tomac and Ken Roczen, Weege saving money, and more!

