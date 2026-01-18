Some of the other riders I spoke with mentioned the dirt had a lot of grip, which was making it tricky in some places. I don’t understand that, but did you experience that dynamic at all?

Not really. I felt like the track was a little bit slippery in places. In some corners it was loose. Hopefully it’ll get better for A2.

The crowd got extremely loud a few times. Does that break your focus at all? Do you wonder what’s going on? Or is it just business as usual?

I was like, ‘I wish they were screaming for me, I wish I was out front!’ But no, I was just focused on myself, I already had too many things on my mind.

Is 13th a letdown for you after getting a podium last week?

No. I prefer to be on the podium again, but I did my best. If I did my best and I finished 13th, what do you want me to do? I need to get this experience. I didn’t ride perfect in the main event, but I also take a lot of positives out of today. I need to be happy and I can see the steps forward. We keep moving.