450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Hunter Yoder on San Diego SX DNF: “Had a little bike issue in the main and we decided it was best to play it safe”

San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Last night, Hunter Yoder had a good night going. He holeshot and was leading his heat race before battling with his teammate Maximus Vohland, who took the race win. Yoder rode home to second, giving the ClubMX Yamaha team an impressive 1-2 finish in the heat to start the night.

Unfortunately, Yoder got collected in a first turn crash with Levi Kitchen on the very inside off the start of the main event. Yoder remounted in dead last and had made his way up into the top 15, running as high as 14th on the fourth lap, before he pulled off into the mechanics’ area on the eighth lap. He talked with his mechanic, who then jumped onto the back of his YZ250F. They rode off through the tunnel, ending his race early. Yoder was officially credited with 21st place.

He is dealing with a knee injury, a partially torn ACL according to Steve Matthes, but Yoder said on Instagram this afternoon he pulled off due to a bike issue. His decided to play safe instead of risking it to finish the race.

Yoder posted on Instagram this afternoon:

“SD was sick! Had a solid day and felt really comfortable on my bike. Heat race with my guy MV was so much fun. Obviously wanted to win but he had a few better lines but being up there got my confidence up and I know I can win a heat with more riding like that. Unfortunately the chef laid down some grease in the main and we crashed in the first corner together. Had a little bike issue in the main and we decided it was best to play it safe. Ready for next weekend 💪🏼”

Hunter Yoder's First Two 2026 SX Results

Hunter Yoder

Hunter Yoder

Menifee, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
21
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 10, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
