Hunter Yoder on San Diego SX DNF: “Had a little bike issue in the main and we decided it was best to play it safe”
Last night, Hunter Yoder had a good night going. He holeshot and was leading his heat race before battling with his teammate Maximus Vohland, who took the race win. Yoder rode home to second, giving the ClubMX Yamaha team an impressive 1-2 finish in the heat to start the night.
Unfortunately, Yoder got collected in a first turn crash with Levi Kitchen on the very inside off the start of the main event. Yoder remounted in dead last and had made his way up into the top 15, running as high as 14th on the fourth lap, before he pulled off into the mechanics’ area on the eighth lap. He talked with his mechanic, who then jumped onto the back of his YZ250F. They rode off through the tunnel, ending his race early. Yoder was officially credited with 21st place.
He is dealing with a knee injury, a partially torn ACL according to Steve Matthes, but Yoder said on Instagram this afternoon he pulled off due to a bike issue. His decided to play safe instead of risking it to finish the race.
Yoder posted on Instagram this afternoon:
“SD was sick! Had a solid day and felt really comfortable on my bike. Heat race with my guy MV was so much fun. Obviously wanted to win but he had a few better lines but being up there got my confidence up and I know I can win a heat with more riding like that. Unfortunately the chef laid down some grease in the main and we crashed in the first corner together. Had a little bike issue in the main and we decided it was best to play it safe. Ready for next weekend 💪🏼”
Hunter Yoder's First Two 2026 SX Results
Hunter YoderMenifee, CA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|21
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 17, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 10, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F