Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Levi Kitchen After Two Main Event Start Crashes: “The goal now is to put together a clean start and be up front next weekend”

January 18, 2026, 2:45pm
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Two 250SX main events raced in 2026, and two first turn crashes for Levi Kitchen. One of the pre-season title favorites, Kitchen had to charge from last in both of the two 250SX West Division main events to start the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season after crashes. At Anaheim 1, Kitchen charged to finish sixth. 

Last night in San Diego, Kitchen remounted third from last and got to work. He charged all the way up to fourth as he tried to limit the points damage once again. He sits sixth in the 250SX West standings after two rounds, nine points behind championship leader Haiden Deegan.

Kitchen said the following in the post-race Kawasaki release:

“The day was pretty solid. Qualifying went well, and the heat race was okay even though I started a bit far back. In the main event, I got a really good start but clipped a tough block and went down. From there, I worked my way from last to fourth. That’s progress from last week, but the goal now is to put together a clean start and be up front next weekend.”

Levi Kitchen's First Two 2026 SX Results

Levi Kitchen

Levi Kitchen

Washougal, WA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
4
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
6
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 10, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
