Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule

Video: San Diego Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

January 17, 2026, 10:00am
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Snapdragon Stadium. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round two of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Riders featured include Christian Craig, Joey Savatgy, Hunter Yoder, and more.

Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

