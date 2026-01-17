6D Helmets presents your First Look at Snapdragon Stadium. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round two of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Riders featured include Christian Craig, Joey Savatgy, Hunter Yoder, and more.

Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet



