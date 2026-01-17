Results Archive
Updates on Mitchell Oldenburg and Austin Forkner

January 17, 2026, 6:20pm
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Both Mitchell Oldenburg and Austin Forkner went down in the second qualifier here in San Diego, prompting red flags. We spoke with Liqui Moly Beta and Triumph Factory Racing afterward and learned Oldenburg was unconscious after his crash. Fortunately he didn't sustain any spinal injuries, although the extent of any other injures isn't known quite yet. He's definitely out for tonight, leaving Liqui Moly Beta without any riders in San Diego after Benny Bloss broke his wrist last week.

Forkner took a trip to the hospital after his crash for evaluation, and everything came out fine. Forkner is now doing everything he can to get out of the hospital in time to get back to the stadium and race. It's late in the day though, so he might not make it.

Mitchell Oldenburg is out for San Diego.
Mitchell Oldenburg is out for San Diego. Align Media
