Live Written Updates and Results From San Diego

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in San Diego, California.

Morning Report

It’s race day in San Diego, one week after Eli Tomac’s triumphant return to the winner’s circle last weak in Anaheim. There are plenty of storylines that emerged following the action at the season opener, including Jorge Prado earning a podium in his first race with Red Bull KTM, Chase Sexton’s struggles, and plenty more. Check out this list for a look at some additional storylines. It’s important to not read too much into what took place last week, of course, as A1 is a race that’s known for producing wild results across the board. Plenty of guys had finishes they weren’t excited about, but don’t expect racers like Sexton and Cooper Webb to be consistently finishing outside of the top five.

On the injury front Malcolm Stewart is miraculously returning to action today after getting landed on by Justin Barcia during the opening lap of the 450SX main event last week. He sustained a dislocated shoulder, but has been cleared to race. Garrett Marchbanks will miss today’s action after sustaining an injury during the week while practicing. Hunter Yoder is racing with a partially torn ACL, but after watching him lead last week’s heat race and finish eighth in the main, you’d never know it. Speaking of Yoder, we caught up with him during media yesterday. Check out our interview with him right here. And, for a complete look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.

The track here in San Diego has a long start followed by a 180-degree righthander that funnels into a short rhythm before looping back into another long rhythm that runs the length of the stadium. There are a couple more short rhythms, an over/under bridge, and the whoops lead right into a small tabletop. There doesn’t to be anything too crazy out there. Right now the dirt is wet and very sticky. It’s the kind that cakes to your shoes when you walk through it, but that won’t last. Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-70s today, and the sun will dry the top layer of dirt out pretty quickly.

Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon to see who’s throwing down heaters in San Diego.