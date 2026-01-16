Ricky Brabec Wins Dakar’s Stage 11, Takes Commanding Overall Lead Into Event’s Final Stage

Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 11 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

YANBU, Saudi Arabia – Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally and their No. 1 racer, American Ricky Brabec, gambled big on Thursday’s Stage 11 at Dakar – leading into today’s all-important penultimate Stage 12 of the legendary endurance race. Brabec, who led the Dakar heading into Thursday, paced himself to a 6th place finish – and, purposely, handed the lead over to KTM’s Luciano Benevides.

The eyebrow-raising strategy would pay off, big time, as today’s Stage 12 was all Brabec with the two-time Dakar champ, who’s strategy had him starting some six minutes behind Benevides so he (Brabec) could be the hunter – and not the hunted - through the 720 km run from Al Henakiyah to Yanbu, including 311 km of timed Special. And when today’s dust tracks arose across the desert headed towards the finish line at the final Dakar bivouac, Brabec had put 3:20 between himself and the eight-time Dakar competitor Benevides.

“I tried to ride carefully,” said Brabec of Stage 12. “But I took many risks to try and make a good push. No problems. Today was a good push so we’re looking really good. I’m really happy about this.”