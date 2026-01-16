Results Archive
How to Watch: San Diego Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

January 16, 2026, 6:00am
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 17, as Snapdragon Stadium hosts the San Diego Supercross. 

Check out how to watch round two below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for San Diego for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round two: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

NBC will air an encore presentation of the night show on Sunday, January 18, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with San Diego also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    San Diego

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 17
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 17 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 17 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 17 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 17 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      January 18 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
San Diego Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    San Diego

     250SX West
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 17
    Snapdragon Stadium
    San Diego, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    6:00am4:00pm 6:00am – 4:00pm Industry Services
    6:00am9:00am 6:00am – 9:00am AMA Registration
    8:00am8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk
    8:30am8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    8:45am9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours
    8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    10:00am1:30pm 10:00am – 1:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close
    9:30am9:42am 9:30am – 9:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    9:47am9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:04am10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:21am10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:38am10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    10:55am11:07am 10:55am – 11:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:12am11:22am 11:12am – 11:22am KTM Junior Racing Practice
    11:22am11:32am 11:22am – 11:32am Promoter Track Walk #1
    11:32am12:15pm 11:32am – 12:15pm Track Maintenance
    12:15pm12:27pm 12:15pm – 12:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    12:32pm12:44pm 12:32pm – 12:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    12:49pm1:01pm 12:49pm – 1:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    1:06pm1:18pm 1:06pm – 1:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    1:23pm1:35pm 1:23pm – 1:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    1:40pm1:52pm 1:40pm – 1:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    1:57pm2:07pm 1:57pm – 2:07pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
    2:07pm2:17pm 2:07pm – 2:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    2:17pm2:27pm 2:17pm – 2:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    2:27pm3:15pm 2:27pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance
    3:30pm4:06pm 3:30pm – 4:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    4:06pm4:14pm 4:06pm – 4:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:20pm4:28pm 4:20pm – 4:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:34pm4:42pm 4:34pm – 4:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    4:48pm4:56pm 4:48pm – 4:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    5:02pm5:08pm 5:02pm – 5:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    5:08pm5:17pm 5:08pm – 5:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    5:17pm5:21pm 5:17pm – 5:21pm Track Maintenance
    5:21pm5:28pm 5:21pm – 5:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    5:32pm5:39pm 5:32pm – 5:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    5:39pm5:52pm 5:39pm – 5:52pm Track Maintenance
    5:52pm5:55pm 5:52pm – 5:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    5:57pm6:14pm 5:57pm – 6:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    6:14pm6:21pm 6:14pm – 6:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    6:21pm6:24pm 6:21pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance
    6:24pm6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    6:29pm6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    6:51pm7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
San Diego Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to San Diego, California.

San Diego SX schedule
Other Links

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

San Diego Supercross

San Diego Supercross Race Center

San Diego Supercross Injury Report

San Diego Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

San Diego - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 17, 2026
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Revised: January 16 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

San Diego - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 17, 2026
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Revised: January 13 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Thu Jan 8 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - Sat Jan 3 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - "I dunno, man!" Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Mon Dec 29 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Mon Dec 22 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson Fri Dec 19 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

Follow

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Snapdragon Stadium
Address: 2101 Stadium Wy, San Diego, CA 92108

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for the opener.

  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview01
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview02
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview03
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview04
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview05
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 25
2Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 20
4Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 18
5Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 17
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 25
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 22
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 18
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 17
5Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 17
Full Standings

Main image by Mitch Kendra

