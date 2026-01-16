This isn’t something we’ve seen from you in the past, and that’s not meant disrespectfully at all.

Truth is truth [laughs].

Well what can you attribute it to?

Just confidence. Confidence plays a big role in supercross, and I’ve gained confidence through my team. Between my mechanic and every other guy who’s part of the team, all of them are willing to do whatever it takes to get that extra one percent out of me every day. I have good teammates to ride with too. Max Vohland and I have been going at it for the last three months in boot camp, every single day, every single moto. You just said you haven’t seen me up there much, but he has been up there. Me being able to ride with him, there are days I’m faster than he is, and days he’s faster than I am. But if you look at the results from last year, from him to me, it’s a big difference, and me being able to ride with him and build that confidence is a big thing for me. Being able to run up front and stay calm if a guy passes me, or if I get into a battle.

It seems like the team dynamic would be pretty strong with all you guys out there at ClubMX all the time.

Yeah, Max and I are boys. We’re super tight. We get along very well, we ride all day together, and we go to the gym afterward. There are a lot of days, after training, we’ll hang out at my house or go to dinner or something. The dynamic is strong. We’ll spend weekends together riding dirt jumps. There aren’t many people out there who can say they have a teammate who cares about you. Devin Simonson, I rode for a while with Devin, and Coty Schock, they care too. Between the four of us, we all just want the best for each other. There are no egos. We’ve all had our hard roads and struggles, and at this point there are no egos and we just want the best. However we can make each other better, that’s what we’ll do because in the end it’ll make us better as well. That’s the dynamic.