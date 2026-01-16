Total Reversal

Whatever Jorge Prado has been doing since joining the Red Bull KTM crew, he should keep doing it. He was absolutely incredible on Saturday! He was fast in qualifying, he won his heat race, and he raced to third place in just his first outing on the KTM. He looked like a completely different rider than in 2025! Granted, it’s only one race and we know weird things happen at A1 sometimes, but he sure looked impressive. We’ll see if he can keep it up for two weekends in a row. -Hansel

Focus Forward

A1 started off promising for Chase Sexton when he streaked his way to being the fastest qualifier last Saturday afternoon on a dry and slick track. Things took an unfortunate turn when he crashed into the face of the over-under bridge in his heat race, however, and he was never a factor in the main, where he had some problems and eventually wound in up eighth place. We know Sexton is better than this, and we know he’s going to win some races this season. What better way to forget last week’s struggles than to win in San Diego? -Hansel

Unfortunate Circumstance

In a full restart following a red flag there are usually racers who benefit, and racers who lose position. On Saturday Cooper Webb was definitely in the latter group—before the red flag flew, he was leading the race. His luck wasn’t great on the restart, however, and he found himself mired in the pack. He’d fight up to seventh, which had to be pretty disappointing after starting out so well. Expect Webb to bounce back to a much better result in San Diego. -Hansel