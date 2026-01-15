Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Full Schedule
San Diego Injury Report: Barcia Out; Yoder In

San Diego Injury Report: Barcia Out; Yoder In

January 15, 2026, 11:15am
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in San Diego. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia had a horrible crash at Anaheim 1 when he came down on top of Malcolm Stewart, who was forced to double a triple. Miraculously, Barcia didn’t sustain any major injuries and was even able to walk out of the hospital under his own power the next morning. Barcia said he “just broke a little wing” in his back (which he said will not need surgery), and is dealing with extreme soreness, especially in his neck and back. He’s out for the immediate future.

Benny Bloss - Wrist | Out

Bloss went over the bars on press day at Anaheim 1 and broke his wrist on the landing. He’ll be off the bike for five to six weeks. 

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence is out for at least three months after fracturing his right ankle/foot while preparing for supercross. 

Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out

Smith had shoulder surgery during the off-season to address an injury sustained at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s bike riding and is expected to return somewhere around round seven.

Malcolm Stewart – Shoulder | TBD

Stewart sustained a dislocated shoulder in the crash he had with Barcia at Anaheim 1. At time of posting, we hadn’t received an official word from the team on when Stewart might return to racing.

250SX

Julien Beaumer – Back | Out

Beaumer will not race any supercross in 2026 as he recovers from a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Jo Shimoda – Back | Out

Shimoda is out for the immediate future after a crash in November resulted in him fracturing and displacing two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck. He’s had surgery and will return to racing at some point. 

Hunter Yoder – Knee | In

Yoder sustained a partially torn ACL in a tip over on Tuesday prior to Anaheim 1. He raced the opener anyway and will continue to race through it.

Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted