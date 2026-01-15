Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
Malcolm Stewart in for San Diego Supercross

January 15, 2026, 4:35pm
Breaking news here ahead of round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend: Racer X has learned from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team that Malcolm Stewart is in fact going to lineup and race this weekend.

Stewart was involved in the brutal crash with Justin Barcia off the start of the main event at the Anaheim 1 SX opener and suffered a dislocated shoulder. However, we have heard he plans to line up in San Diego on Saturday and give it a go.

Barcia, who did not suffer any major injuries and said on Instagram he walked out of the hospital under his own power, is dealing with extreme soreness and will be out for the immediate future.

