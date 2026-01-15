The enthused Hammaker continued to explain just what he has been focusing and working on while putting in the track time in Florida.

“I’ve just been trying to dial-in getting back to kind of the stuff I learned last year as far as technique and all the body position stuff. Been working on the footwork. Hands in the right spot. Elbows in the right spot. Just being neutral on the bike – especially in the whoops where I’m not getting too far in front or too far in the back. And also working on being smooth and being able to log consistent laps at a pace where you’re comfortable at. Maybe at an 80-percent pace. That way if you need to step it up at any time during the race, or if you need to put a few sprint laps in to catch somebody or pass another competitor, then you can have that extra energy.

“And things with the new bike have been going smooth so far,” continued Hammaker of sorting out the 2026 Kawasaki KX250 for the East Division stadiums. “I had a good setup last year, but we’re always trying to improve. We made a couple of changes just to help rider comfort. Mitch Payton has been working hard on the engine and we’re going to have a new engine package for this year. More bottom end, more torque is kind of what we were looking for, so he’s been crushing it on that. Our bikes are always top notch, so looking forward to putting it up front this season. The suspension work has also been good. I think dialing it in the last few seasons for me has gotten easier as I learned what I like and how I can relay that information to our suspension guys and stuff. I’ve been really happy. Even the improvements we continue to make has been really awesome.”

Over a handful of years into his professional racing relationship with the race team, Hammaker firmly believes the collaboration has only grown stronger and more resolute.

“It’s awesome that I’ve had all the experience with Mitch and Iain Southwell and all the guys that help us out," Hammaker said. "It’s cool to be around for that long just to continue the growth and the relationship with a great group of people. It makes my job a lot easier, as well. I enjoy every year, but the more I go, the more I’m able to enjoy it and soak in the good moments. I truly believe that Mitch is behind me. He’s loyal to you as long as you are focused and if you work hard. Through the ups and downs and injuries that I’ve had, Mitch has always stuck behind me. Yeah, I’m grateful for that because it has given me an opportunity to showcase what I’m capable of. To have a spot on that team is always something I totally appreciate. I think Mitch expects me to be there for the championship. I’d love to deliver one for him.”

Dispatched to the 250SX East Division Supercross Championship for the '26 season, Hammaker has one tantamount objective he’s keen to meet.

“I’m going after the championship,” said Hammaker. “That’s the goal. I would like to just be consistent in order to get that championship. I think that’s what it is going to take. I want to try and be top five and on the podium each round. I want to get good starts and stay out of trouble and just try and do my thing and let everything fall into place.”

A race winner and full-on championship contender, Hammaker knows he has what it takes to snag a title at the professional level.

“Yeah, I believe I can do it,” declared Hammaker. “I have all the tools and the people behind me to accomplish it. I just want to go out there and believe in myself and see where I end up.”

And Hammaker’s stoked to be lining up in the East Division come of the clank of the gate drop at AT&T Stadium in the Lone Star State.

“Yeah, I like the East Region a little better," he said. "I think I like the dirt better and I like racing in the football stadiums rather than the baseball stadiums. That’s kind of what I like, but and just from being from the East Coast. There are a couple of races that friends and family can get to which is always nice.”