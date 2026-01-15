After the Anaheim 1 Supercross on Saturday night, we saw fifth-place Michael Mosiman interviewed as a part of the TV broadcast after the 250SX main event. Fans wondered if fourth-place Haiden Deegan was penalized and Mosiman inherited fourth. No, that was not the case, Deegan just did not stop for his interview. We see this often and while this offense only resulted in a fine ($1,000 for first offense) in the past, this year this offense also counts as a point towards Deegan's rider license in the new system.

In short, if riders tally 15 total marks on their license over the course of 365 days, they will automatically be penalized championship points. There are penalties that come before that, too, including loss of gate picks. In the past, penalties for non-on-track infractions didn't really add up to much beyond fines. Now, everything a rider does during a 365 day span, both on and off the track, from skipping TV interviews or media sessions, to on-track aggressive riding, jumping through sections with red cross flags, etc, adds points to a license and will result in penalties if a rider gathers too many.

License points expire 365 days after the first infraction. Deegan now has one point on his license after missing his TV interview. (The TV crew has the right to ask key rider--such as a points leader or defending champion--to do a TV interview even if the rider doesn't finish on the podium.)

Read this post from before the opener to understand the new license penalty point system that has been put in place for 2026 and beyond.

The license points are an addition onto the existing, per-race penalty structure. For example, there were ten failed sound tests on the A1 report, nine of which came during qualifying. But the big penalty, which we noted late Saturday night, was Jorge Prado's failed sound test after the 450SX main event. Prado was penalized three championship points for his failed sound test.