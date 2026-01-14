Power Without Sacrifice: Maxima Racing Oils

INCREASES IN POWER & ACCELERATION

The PEAC Additive was first and foremost designed to make machines faster, at the heart of which is an exclusive and proprietary friction modifier system with a high affinity for metal surfaces and low affinity for clutch plate material. Through extensive testing, Maxima was able to achieve the necessary balance between “clutch friction increasing” and “crankcase friction decreasing,” allowing for maximum power output from the engine and maximum transmission of power to the rear wheel.

100% IMPROVED CLEANLINESS

Deposit control was also improved, in part due to the increase in oxidative stability. Oxidation byproducts are known to form the precursors to unwanted deposits. An additional and significant step to improve deposit control was a complete overhaul of the dispersant system, which are the components responsible for keeping contaminants from accumulating on engine surfaces. The new dispersants, produced by a completely different and novel process, provide 100% improved cleanliness per unit concentration, drastically reducing engine deposits.

BETTER CLUTCH PERFORMANCE, ESPECIALLY AT HIGH TEMPS

Clutch performance was improved by introducing chemistries with a high affinity for clutch plate material, but minimal attraction to metal surfaces. This balancing act allows for maximum efficiency in transferring engine power to the rear wheel, making sure none of that hard-earned power is lost to clutch slippage. To maintain this performance throughout the entire life of the oil, shear stability was also improved.

• INCREASED HORSEPOWER, ACCELERATION AND TORQUE

• IMPROVED CLUTCH PERFORMANCE WITH MASSIVE GAINS AT HIGH TEMPS

• 100% CLEANER

• EXTENDED OIL CHANGE INTERVALS

